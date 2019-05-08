Phone deals: get Google Pixel 3a with a FREE Home Hub, but only if you're fast

Smartphone enthusiasts looking for sweet phone deals on Google's latest Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, should without doubt check out this sweet offer currently on at EE.

That's because the UK network is giving people who pick up one of the two new handsets on a 24-month contract a completely free Google Home Hub smart screen and speaker worth £119.

That means you get a top-rated smart home hub and the latest mobile hotness from Google together, for one very low up-front cost.

Check out the full details of the deals below:

Google Pixel 3a with FREE Google Home Hub worth £119 | from £25pm | EE

Here's a quality phone deal if ever we saw one. Pick up the brand new Google Pixel 3a, which was only just launched at Google IO 2019, at EE on contract and you get a completely free Google Home Hub worth £119 bundled in. That means for only £50 upfront for the handset you can get both the Pixel 3a and Home Hub, which naturally works seamlessly together. Contacts start for a little as £25 per month and you can choose from the "Just Black" and "Clearly White" colourways. The only caveat? You have to move fast as this offer is an early bird special.View Deal

Google Pixel 3a with FREE Google Home Hub worth £119 | from £30pm | EE

If you prefer a larger screened device then the Google Pixel 3a XL deal from EE would be even better suited to you than the one above. You get the phone for the same low cost of £50 and you also get the completely free Google Home Hub worth £119. The only differences come in contract cost, with 24-month plans starting at £30 instead of £25, and colour choice, with only the "Just Black" XL phone selectable. As with the deal above, you can only bag the free Home Hub if you act fast, as this is an early bird offer.View Deal

