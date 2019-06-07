Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic is the #1 electric toothbrush

Things are getting extra-sexy in the T3 Awards 2019 because we've got to Best electric toothbrush, sponsored by AEG. A good electric brush can really brighten up your morning, not least because you hopefully aren't going to have to go to the dentist to have root canal work done. Our winner here is slightly unusual in that it's the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic. This is not the newest brush but it is very high quality and seems to last for ever. Or, at any rate, our one does.

Another (incredibly) happy Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic user

Philips' Sonicare brushes are generally brilliant, and make your teeth brilliant too, but the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic in particular stands out for its simplicity, relative affordability – look out for Amazon Prime Day deals – and, in our experience, longevity.

There's no app or 'smart' frippery here, just a high-powered brush with no fewer than 5 cleaning modes and two chargers. One is a wireless affair that is disguised as a drinking glass, for home use, and the other is a handy case with USB charging, for when you're on your travels. The good news, however, is that battery life is so long, you probably won't need to charge it even during a fortnight's holiday.

The sensation of using Sonicare is a little bit like having your mouth full of tiny bees, but in a pleasant, fun way. The head vibrates incredibly fast, and blasts the toothpaste onto and inbetween your teeth, leaving them feeling ultra-clean. You don't need to push, or scrub, just move from tooth to tooth. The brush vibrates every 30 seconds to tell you to move to the next 'quadrant' of your gob.

Replacement heads are reasonably pricey but a £20 pack of 4 should last for an entire year, so not too bad. If you never thought brushing your teeth could be fun, the DiamondClean Sonic could make you think again…