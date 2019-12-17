Philips Series 9000 electric razor has huge £290 discount in early Boxing Day sale

Somehow, the early Boxing Day sales are already here. Time has flown by so fast, you've even forgotten to shave. Well, we've got you covered with the Philips Series 9000 at a knock-down price. This early Boxing Day deal on Amazon offers the best electric razor a man (or woman) can get, now with a huge 64% discount. Check out the deal below:

Philips Shaver series 9000 wet & dry electric shaver with SmartClean PLUS | was £450 | now £159.99

The best shaver you can get, other than Philips' own upgraded Series 9000 Prestige, the Series 9000 is streets ahead of previous top-end Philips shavers, and even bests Braun's excellent Series 9.

Its rotary motion removes up to 3 days of stubble growth with minimal irritation and fuss, thanks to V-Track blade system PRO, mounted on 8-direction ContourDetect heads.

Fully waterproof, it can be used in the shower, or with shaving foam. It's also supremely easy to clean. And if you like your shaver not just clean but fully sterilised after every use, reach for the SmartClean Plus system included with this model.

Due to one of those curious quirks of pricing, this model with the SmartClean Plus is now cheaper than the one without it, so there's no reason not to get one. The cleaning dock also serves as a charger for your all-in-one convenience. You can also plug it in with a cable in the normal way – handy when you're travelling and don't want to pack the dock as well.View Deal