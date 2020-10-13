Philips Lumea Prestige IPL deal: save over 35% in Amazon's Prime Day Sale

Save some money and get rid of unwanted hair with this Philips Lumea deal

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL deal: save over 35% in Amazon's Prime Day Sale
(Image credit: Philips)
Spencer Hart

By

Are you fed up of shaving or waxing? IPL machines are useful tools for men and women who want to get rid of unwanted body hair and Amazon has this model of the well regarded Philips Lumea at a bargain price for today only.

Whether it’s getting your legs ready for a couple of weeks in the sun or ridding your back of those hairs that you swear grow back bushier each time you shave, IPL machines are an easy and convenient solution to making sure your body remains hair-free. While they won’t remove the hair for good, you can usually go a good month before the odd touch up is required to keep hair growth at bay.

IPL stands for 'intense pulsed light', and unlike laser machines, it uses different wavelengths to target pigment within the hair. Once the light reaches the pigment, it’s heated to a level which kills the growing cells, eradicating the hair. 

The Philips Lumea works by applying gentle pulses of light to the hair and can be used every two weeks for three to four treatments until skin is smooth and hair-free. Do note that because of the way IPL works (it targets dark hair), it's not effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Nor is it suitable for dark skin.

After those initial treatments, and the hair is gone, you simply top up every four to eight weeks to stop the hair from growing back. 

With different attachments for the body, face and bikini, you can make sure the level of light is most effective for the skin area you're treating.

Right now the Philips Lumea Prestige has had its price slashed by a massive 47% down to £291.75, saving you £258.25 off the RRP. That's a real steal and money you could soon recoup if home IPL becomes an alternative to paying for sessions at a waxing salon.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL | Was: £475 | Now: £299.99 | Save: £175 at Amazon
This model of the Philips Lumea comes with three attachments: a larger one for the body, one for the face, and a precision attachment. It also comes with an integrated skin tone sensor for extra safety and a handy storage pouch. 


View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales

TOPICS
Deals
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.