Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb 3 Pack gets great Amazon Black Friday deal

The Philips Hue smart lighting ecosystem is the best in the world and right here, right now the Amazon Black Friday sale has triple packs of its White Ambiance smart bulbs going for 38% less than usual.

And, what's more, the hefty discount is available on all three major fitting types, too, with screw, bayonet and spot packages available.

These White Ambiance bulbs aren't Hue's colour-changing bulbs, but they do offer the ability 50,000 shades of tuneable warm to cool white, and obviously work seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the super Philips Hue app, via the Philips Hue Bridge, which is a must-own for anyone running a Hue lighting system.

And, the truth is, that while the ability to change colour is welcome, in the vast majority of everyday applications it simply isn't needed. What is ideal on a daily basis is these bulb's ability to shift in white warmth or brightness, meaning that you can cut out harsh bright white light in the evening, for example, and instead wind down with a warm yellowy glow.

And, as the Philips Hue system is incredibly flexible and easy to add to, if you then want to add in a few colour bulbs in the future it is as easy as pie.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb 3 Pack | B22 Bayonet Cap | was £63 | now £39.99

Three of Philips Hue's best-in-class smart bulbs with a 38% price cut is definitely something to sit up and pay attention to if you're in the market for quality smart lighting. This bundle delivers three B22 Bayonet Cap bulbs.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb 3 Pack | E27 Edison Screw | was £63 | now £39.99

And, you can get the exact same price cut on a triple pack of E27 Edison Screw Cap White Ambiance smart bulbs. Retailing right now for just £39.99 at Amazon, and with free delivery included.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb 3 Pack | GU10 Spot | was £63 | now £39.99

Looking to get some smart lighting in your kitchen or bathroom? Then these GU10 Spot bulbs are perfect, sitting nearly flush to the ceiling and offering the same discount and smart lighting features of the B22 and E27 bulbs above.

In our official Philips Hue review, we gave the smart lighting platform a maximum score of 5 stars, praising its "good choice of white and colour bulbs" and "easy setup and configuration".

For the very latest prices on a wide range of Philips Hue smart lighting products then you can browse the comparison charts below:

