Philips Hue deal: White and Colour Ambiance Mini Starter Kit now 42% off

Philips Hue smart bulbs are the best intelligent lights on the market today. The build quality of the range is first rate, there is a vast variety of lights available, and the feature set they deliver is seriously impressive.

And best of all? The Philips Hue ecosystem caters wonderfully for those who like the sound of outfitting their home with smart lighting but don't know where to start. It does this with its excellent Philips Hue Starter Kits , which deliver multiple smart bulbs – either white or colour varieties – as well as the Philips Hue Bridge, which is used to control the bulbs and set up custom lighting scenes.

And this deal is so attractive as it's on the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Mini Starter Kit E27, which is one of the very best packages around. The discount is also large, knocking a going-on half price 42% off the product's normal price point.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Mini Starter Kit E27 | Was £134.98 | Now £78 at Amazon | 42% saving

Now this is a fantastic saving on one of the very best smart lighting packages on the market today. That's because the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Mini Starter Kit E27 has just had £56.98 slashed off its price, bringing it down from £134.98 to only £78. That's a straight 42% discount. Naturally, as this is an Amazon deal, completely free delivery is also included for Prime members.

In our comprehensive Philips Hue review, we said the smart lighting platform was "the most comprehensive smart light range out there", and gave it credit for its wide range of smart lighting products, easy installation and use, as well as slick app and plethora of third-party accessories.

If you like the idea of Philips Hue but fancy a different setup, then below you can find even more top prices on the most popular Philips Hue Starter Kits and products:

