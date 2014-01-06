Panasonic TZ60 compact camera unveiled with 30x Ultra Zoom

Image 1 of 7 Panasonic TZ60 review Image 2 of 7 Panasonic TZ60 review Image 3 of 7 Panasonic TZ60 review Image 4 of 7 Panasonic TZ60 review Image 5 of 7 Panasonic TZ60 review Image 6 of 7 Panasonic TZ60 review Image 7 of 7 Panasonic TZ60 review

The Lumix TZ60 is Panasonic's luxury compact and it fits the bill boasting a minimalist metal design along with some impressive hardware specs to boot

Panasonic has unveiled the Panasonic Lumix TZ60 premium compact camera at CES 2014, the camera boasts a state-of-the-art Live View Finder and sports what Pansonic is calling a 30x Ultra Zoom.

The company claims the TZ60 is the world's slimmest premium compact camera however we'll need to see some dimensions before we take that as gospel.

What we do know though is Panasonic's flagship compact will come sporting an impressive LEICA 24mm Wide Angle Lens along with a high-sensitivity 18.1MP MOS sensor along with Panasonic's Light Speed Auto Focus.

To put that into context Panasonic claims that you'll be able to shoot 10 frames per second in full 18.1MP resolution whilst still capturing razor sharp images.

If the 30x Ultra Zoom wasn't enough the TZ60 also features Intelligent Zoom which reportedly doubles the zoom ratio to 60x but unlike most digital zooms there won't be a significant degradation in picture quality.

The Live View Finder should also help with those long-range shots as it'll compensate for high-zoom scenarios whilst the 200k-dot equivalent resolution screen will give you 100 per cent field of view.

For the movie director in all of us the TZ60 is cpable of shooting Full HD 1920x1080 50p footage in AVCHD Progressive format, you'll also have access to the 30x optical zoom.

With cameras featuring more and more wireless technology the TZ60 is no different sporting Wi-Fi and NFC. Once wirelessly paired with your Android or iOS device you can then either send images straight to your device or use it as a remote with the camera view streamed straight to your phone at 30fps.

Finally GPS lets you log the locations of your photos and then following where you've been on Google Earth saving the need for a separate GPS dongle or GPS-enabled SD Card.

The Lumiz TZ60 will be available in March and will set you back £349.