Orange plotting HTC Hero Android 2.1 update for next week

Lengthy wait for Android Eclair looks set to end in next seven days.

Orange and HTC have finally confirmed that they're bringing Android 2.1 Eclair to the HTC Hero, months after the software was initially outed by Google.

Punters on the network have become increasingly frustrated by the fact their handsets have been stranded on ageing versions of Android, even setting up a Facebook group to lobby both Orange and HTC.

Now HTC has released an official statement via Orange's website, saying sorry for the lengthy wait. “We apologise for the delay in Orange Hero customers receiving their Éclair update.” it says. “Testing the update across European markets took longer than anticipated. However, we hope to receive final approval by the end of the week and Orange handsets should start updating from next week.”

It's over a year since the HTC Hero was first outed. But with Android 2.2 FroYo being primed for newer handsets, including the Legend and Desire, expect HTC to face more calls to speed up its roll out process.

