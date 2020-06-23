OnePlus Z confirmed as part of the brand's new "affordable" smartphone series

Rumours about the existence of a more affordable smartphone from OnePlus have been floating around since the company announced its flagship OnePlus 8 Series without the addition of the Lite model we'd all been expecting. Further leaks suggested a budget model was still on the way, but that it would stand apart from the 8 Series entirely, and would be dubbed the OnePlus Z.

CEO Pete Lau further fanned rumours by tweeting a slightly tweaked OnePlus logo that ditched the company's usual bold red colour for a refreshing blue, accompanied by a (not so) cryptic message reading "Who's ready for something new from OnePlus #NewBeginnings".

Well that new beginning is almost upon us, with official confirmation that a "new, more affordable" OnePlus smartphone series is indeed on the way.

The news comes from Pete Lau himself via the OnePlus blog and while it doesn't delve into the details of any upcoming budget handsets, and doesn't mention the OnePlus Z specifically, based on his update and what we've heard so far, this is all but confirmed:

"Today, I’m very excited to announce that we are bringing the premium, flagship experience that you’ve come to expect from OnePlus to a new, more affordable smartphone product line. I know this is something many of you have been wanting for a long time."

The announcement then directs fans to a new Instagram account (that's currently set to private) for further updates, and has an hilariously tongue-in-cheek name: onepluslitezthing.

The new product line is set for an initial launch in India and Europe, scaling up production to meet demand, with further territories to be confirmed.

So while OnePlus hasn't technically confirmed the OnePlus Z per se, the phone's existence has been officially put out there - regardless of the name. And it looks like it's just the beginning for the more affordable line of smartphones.