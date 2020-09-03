OnePlus Lemonade could be an even cheaper phone than the OnePlus Aurora

OnePlus is lining up a series of new smartphones, with the OnePlus Nord kicking off the company's return to affordable devices that don't compromise on quality.

After a run of premium handsets that culminated with the OnePlus 8 Pro, that won T3's Best Phone and Gadget of the Year awards, the Chinese tech giant is returning to its roots, and is doubling down with a whole series of smartphones that won't break the $500 barrier.

We already know about the existence of the OnePlus Aurora, aka Billie – a mid-range smartphone targeting the US market in place of the OnePlus Nord which didn't debut in North America. It's reported to house a Snapdragon 690 chipset, which supports 5G, but we've also heard it could use the Snapdragon 662 or 665, neither of which support 5G, meaning it could be competing with the iPhone 12 4G model.

We do know that a OnePlus phone that's cheaper than the Nord will be coming to the US soon, and it's very possible that rather than the Aurora – which may end up being the same price as the Nord depending on its specs – the budget handset could be one of two remaining codenames that have been unearthed; OnePlus Clover or OnePlus Lemonade.

So there's "Billie" (OnePlus phone w/ Snapdragon 690), "Clover" (w/ Snapdragon 460), "Kebab" (OnePlus 8T w/ Snapdragon 865), and now a new device code-named "lemonade"? 🤔 https://t.co/x52w8yZ6lMSeptember 1, 2020

The OnePlus Lemonade has only just been discovered, and we don't yet know anything about the device. By contrast, we know that the Clover is an entry-level smartphone that will come in at around $200 and will feature the Snapdragon 460 chip.

We very much doubt that the Lemonade will beat the Clover on price, but it could lie somewhere between the Clover and Aurora, perhaps lacking the 5G while offering superior specs to the entry-level model.

Whatever OnePlus has lined up, it's garnered loyal fan-base and won over users with its no-nonsense tech and value for money. With the OnePlus Nord launch under its belt, it seems that it's embracing the affordable smartphone ethos and has plenty more to come.

Given its proclivity for teasing fans, we'll be in for all sorts of hints and clues before OnePlus officially announces anything, so get psyched for that.

Source: TechRadar