One of Amazon's best Black Friday deals is still available today: save 57% on the Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5

If you're shopping for early Black Friday deals in the hopes of saving money on an IPL laser hair removal machine, you're in luck as today the Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 is on sale for £259.99 at Amazon (RRP £610) and with free delivery.

One of the best IPL machines for men and women can help you reduce unwanted body hair, as well as finer facial hair for women. So that's everything from keeping your back, chest and legs smooth to removing soft, peachy fuzz from your face (women). The Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 is safe too, as it uses SensoAdapt tech to automatically and continuously adapt to your individual skin tone.

While these types of IPL (intense pulse light) laser hair removal machines won’t remove hair for good without further treatment, you can usually go a month or so before a touch up is required, making it worth the effort in the long run. Braun's IPL device is also surprisingly compact and easier to hold.

An IPL machine uses different wavelengths to target pigment within each hair. Once the light reaches the pigment, it’s heated to a level that kills the growing cells, eradicating the hair. The Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 5 works by applying gentle pulses of light to your hairs, and can be used every week for the first 4-12 weeks until your skin is smooth and hair-free.

Braun's IPL machine can treat both legs in less than five minutes (at the lowest energy level), which is twice as fast as the previous Braun Silk-expert 5. It works to 10 different intensity levels to ensure the light intensity is right for your specific skin tone. That SensoAdapt sensor we mentioned earlier has UV protection too.

Silk Expert Pro 5 is Braun’s latest generation IPL. It continuously adapts to your skin tone to ensure optimal balance between efficacy and safety for hair removal. This IPL machine is twice as fast as the previous model, and it has 10 different levels of light intensity and three different comfort levels. The machine also comes with a precision head to tackle the smaller areas such as the face.

There are also three comfort modes; choose the Gentle or Extra Gentle mode if you're new to IPL or you are treating a sensitive area such as your bikini line.

There's a precision head for treating smaller areas, such as your face, bikini line or underarms, so you will always be assured that the level of light is most effective for area you're treating. Braun suggests that you may need to top up your treatment every month or two, depending on your hair type and regrowth rate.

