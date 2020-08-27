Official PS5 pre-orders open – but it's "first-come-first-served"

Official Sony PS5 pre-order registrations have opened in the United States, with gamers now invited to register their interest to place a pre-order for the PlayStation 5.

To register to pre-order gamers need to go to the PlayStation 5's official website and then enter in their PlayStation Online ID.

By doing this, the gamer will then register to place their pre-order, with Sony proceeding to contact them with an invite to lock-in the hardware of their choice.

If you are a gamer in the US and want to get in line to pre-order the PS5, though, then it looks like you need to be quick. That's because, on the pre-order registration page, Sony has written the following:

"There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation.

Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast."

It therefore looks like that, as T3 has been saying for months now, not only is there going to be a limited amount of PS5's at launch, but that even pre-orders are taking place on a first-come-first-served basis.

In addition, even after registering, you may technically not got invited to pre-order. In the pre-order page's FAQ guide, Sony says it will base who it selects from those registered "based on previous interests and PlayStation activities". Here at T3 we take that to mean you need to prove your worth through how active your PlayStation account has been.

That said, for PlayStation fans this is the official way to get your foot in the door for a PS5 pre-order, so we recommend anyone interested to sign up immediately. After all, even if you don't get and invite, you've technically lost nothing.

To keep up to date when more territories PS5 pre-orders go live be sure to sign up to T3's PS5 pre-order notification service below.

