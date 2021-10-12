October 18th Apple Event confirmed – get ready for something to be "Unleashed"

Apple has just sent out invitations for the next big Apple Event, which will happen on October 18th at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST. The title of the event is simply 'Unleashed', and the image evokes the Apple logo heading into Star Wars-style hyperspace.

This certainly fits with the main thing we're expecting too see at this event, which is incredibly fast new MacBook Pros, available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. They're said to have 'M1X' chips in, which will be supercharged versions of the already-ridiculously-powerful processors in the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020).

Leaks suggest that the new MacBook Pros could have raw graphics power to rival the PS5, on paper at least, yet will still have a super-thin and sleek frame. And the rumours say that Apple is bringing more ports back to the MacBook Pro too – you won't have to rely on just USB-C, but can directly connect HDMI, SD cards and more, if the reports are true.

Developing! More details to follow…