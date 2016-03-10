British Academy Games Awards 2016 nominees revealed

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the nomnations for the British Academy Games Awards 2016. A total of 44 games have been recognised across 17 categories this year, with both UK-based and international development teams among the chosen.

Here are the nomination highlights:

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture

Nominated for 10 awards, includingArtistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Game, British Game, Game Innovation, Music, Original Property, Storyand twoPerformernominees.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Nominated for 7 awards, includingArtistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Game, Game Design, Performer, Persistent GameandStory.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Nominated for 5 awards, includingArtistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, British Game, Music and Performer.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain,Ori and the Blind ForestandUntil Dawn

All have received four nominations each in various categories.

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate

Nominated for 3 awards, including Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement and Music.

Fallout 4 and Destiny: The Taken King

Picked up a brace of nominations including Best Game and Music as well as Multiplayer and Persistent Game.

What do you think? Has a game been overlooked?

For more information about the British Academy Games Awards 2016 then check out its official website.