Nokia Lumia 610 to have WiFi Hotspot feature

The Nokia Lumia 610 is Nokia's foundation model for the Windows Phone range and yet it contains a feature that the Lumia 710 and Lumia 800 don't have

According to Nokia's website the Nokia Lumia 610 will come with WiFi hotspot as standard allowing up to five devices to be connected to the smartphone.

This high-end feature has curiously been ommited thus far from both the Nokia Lumia 710 and also the Lumia 800, both handsets that are more expensive and higher specced.

Nokia Lumia 610 Specs:

Coming in just below the Nokia Lumia 710 the Lumia 610 features an alluminium body with a 3.7-inch screen 800x400 display, sadly there's no ClearBlack on board either.

With just 256MB RAM this is the first example of a Windows Phone handset that has gone below the previous specs bar set in place by Microsoft, Nokia have assured that apps still run comfortably minimising fragmentation.

It does however come with 8GB of storage so there's plenty of space for songs and apps while Nokia is offering 25GB of free SkyDrive cloud storage as well.

Nokia Lumia 610 Features:

Of course one of the key features that is prominant across the entire Nokia Lumia range is their selection of free Nokia apps such as Nokia Drive, Nokia Music and Nokia Maps.

The Nokia Lumia 610 will be hitting our shelves in Q2 of this year and will be costing around £200 however Nokia hasn't yet given specific pricing details for the UK.