Nintendo Switch microSD card deal! Save up to 40% on official cards in this Black Friday-beating sale

Though the Nintendo Switch doesn't do the 4K high-end graphics of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it's games still take up plenty of space, filling the internal quickly. Handily, you can add microSD cards to add lots more room, and right now official Nintendo-branded microSD cards are up to 40% off at Amazon UK! We doubt you'll find anything better in the Black Friday deals.

The timing is perfect – get more storage ready for the big Christmas game releases, or get a nice early Christmas present in for someone with a Switch.

• SanDisk microSDXC 64GB Nintendo version | Save 25% | Now £16.54 at Amazon UK

• SanDisk microSDXC 128GB Nintendo version | Save 43% | Now £23.47 at Amazon UK

• SanDisk microSDXC 256GB Nintendo version | Save 41% | Now £45.99 at Amazon UK

For reference, the download size of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is just over 13GB, while DOOM is 20GB. Smaller games such as the new (and excellent) Hades can be 5GB each easily – so you can see how storage quickly gets eaten up. A nice 128GB bump in size gives you space do download a great new suite of games.

You don't need to use the official Nintendo/SanDisk microSDXC cards in the Switch – it will take any microSD cards. But microSD cards come in different guises with different speeds of storage, so there's a peace of mind in knowing these are approved by Nintendo for the console… and who can resist the Nintendo game designs?

