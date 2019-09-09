Nintendo Switch Lite deal: get £20 off new handheld console, but only if you're FAST

If you've been keeping your powder dry and patiently waiting for a brilliant Nintendo Switch Lite pre-order deal then now is finally the time to light the fuse!

That's because excellent purveyor of video game hardware and software ShopTo has currently got a limited time deal on where if you enter the discount code PICKME10 over at its eBay store, then you can bag the Nintendo Switch Lite with a £20 discount applied. This price beats Nintendo, Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and, well, everywhere of note right now, delivering the console everyone is dying to get their hands on for a price that, truth be told, will be music to gamers' ears.

Check out the deals below:

Nintendo Switch Lite @ ShopTo | Yellow colour | RRP: £199.99 | Deal Price: £179.86 | Save £20.13

The yellow version of the Nintendo Switch Lite is available right now at ShopTo's eBay page for only £179.86. Simply use the discount code PICKME10 at checkout to see the console's price plummet from £199.99 to £179.86. Move fast, though, as this discount code expires tomorrow on 10/09/19 and units are limited. Go! Go! Go!

Deal ends September 10, 2019View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite @ ShopTo | Turquoise colour | RRP: £199.99 | Deal Price: £179.86 | Save £20.13

If you would prefer the turquoise variant of the Nintendo Switch Lite then get a shift on right now over to ShopTo's eBay page to bag the console with a sweet £20 price cut. At Amazon and other major retailers the Lite is retailing right now for £199.99, but by using the discount code PICKME10 at checkout here you can bag it for only £179.86. Got to go fast, though, as units are limited and the code expires tomorrow (10/09/19).

Deal ends September 10, 2019View Deal

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the long-awaited follow up console to the original Nintendo Switch and allows gamers access to the very best Nintendo Switch games the platform has to offer in a new, streamlined, portable-only form factor.

For even more top Nintendo deals, be sure to check out T3's best Nintendo Switch deals guide, as well as best Nintendo 3DS deals and best Nintendo 2DS deals, too.

For those who missed out on the Nintendo Switch Lite's big unveiling earlier in the year, below is the console's official launch video, which shows off its new form factor and features.