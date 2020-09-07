Nintendo Switch challenges PS5 with a next-gen-worthy feature of its own

The PS5 is launching this November alongside the Xbox Series X, and as Sony and Microsoft prepare to kick off the next console generation, Nintendo is marching along to the beat of its own drum with no plans for a follow-up to the Switch just yet; although reports of a Nintendo Switch Pro with a 2021 release have been making the rounds.

Whether the Pro will be a tweaked version of the OG Switch in the same vein of the Switch Lite, or a new, beefier console isn't clear, but Nintendo isn't waiting on a next generation of hardware to roll out fun and innovative features that you won't find anywhere else.

Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct stream, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is an augmented reality title coming this October that puts a fresh spin on the racing series; players race RC cars in the real world, while viewing an AR POV on their console thanks to the Kart's on-board camera.

Using cardboard gates to map out the virtual race course, players can tear around the house using their Mario or Luigi RC cars, competing against AR Koopalings. The RC cars will respond to in-game bonuses and nerfs, like speed boosts from using a Mushroom, or grinding to a halt when pelted with a Red Shell.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit supports up to four players in multiplayer, but it's going to get expensive; anyone wanting to join you at the Grand Prix will need their own Kart, Nintedo Switch console, and copy of the game.

A single game pack comes in at $99.99/ £99.99 and includes one Kart, four gates, two arrow markers, a USB charging cable, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Notebook, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Perimeter Board. At the moment, the Karts are only available in Mario or Luigi variants.

Nintendo has always dabbled with drastically different tech to Sony and Microsoft, and while the bold risks it's taken have sometimes resulted in a swing and a miss, it's also had huge successes, the likes of which we'd never see in the marketplace without them.

You can pre-order Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit now, in advance of its October 16 release over on Amazon.com, and Amazon UK, as well as Nintendo's website.