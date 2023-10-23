Ninja announce up to 20% off appliances in the early Black Friday sale

Yes, I'm fully aware it's October, and the words Black Friday probably haven't even crossed your mind yet. However, that doesn't mean you can't have a vague idea of what bargains you'll be grabbing. As we enter the festive season, one of my favourite things to do is host my family and friends. I love a good catch up over a nice meal and a few bottles of wine, and it's also the reason why some new kitchen appliances are at the top of my list. I started browsing at the possibilities over the weekend and was so excited to see that Ninja had an impressive sale on.

Known for manufacturing some of the best air fryers, multi-cookers and saucepan sets, Ninja has been making its way round household kitchens for nearly 15 years. The brand has also started off its Black Friday deals early by applying up to 20% off some of their best-selling appliances. Whilst we anticipate these discounts will be around during the Black Friday weekend, early sales like this are brilliant if you want to avoid panicking about your top choices selling out. Whether you're looking for a new air fryer, barbecue or multi-cooker, Ninja is here to help you out...

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker with Stand & Cover: was £499.97 , now £419.99 at Ninja (save £80) If you have a small balcony or garden area, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is the best barbecue to introduce to your home. As an electric barbecue, it might split opinions from barbecue fanatics, but it’s easy to use, has multiple cooking functions, creates delicious food and allows you to barbecue all year round. Read our full review for more information (we gave it a 5-star if you didn't know!)

Ninja CREAMi Breeze Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker: was £199.99 , now £149.99 at Ninja (save £50)

The Ninja CREAMi turns everyday ingredients into customised frozen treats, exactly as you like them. All you have to do is fill a tub with ingredients, pop in the freezer for 24 hours and then process in minutes. There are 7 automatic programmes: Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowl, Light Ice Cream, Milkshake and Mix-Ins. 3 tubs make up to 1.4L of ice cream! Read our full review to find out more...

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £249.99 , now £199.99 at Ninja (save £50)

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer offers a neat twist on air fryer tech by allowing you to cook separate ingredients alongside each other and independently. It makes perfect sense if you've got dinner to cook and family members want different things. Equally, if you're eating solo just use one side of the fryer. It’s a fab and flexible machine that, with practice, provides quick meals without the hassle. There's also the benefit of quick and easy program options if you're pushed for time, or you can tweak and fine tune cooking times manually instead. Read our full review for more information!

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L: was £249.99 , now £219.99 at Ninja (save £30)

With an incredible 9 cooking functions and a large capacity to feed the whole family, the Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker makes it quick and easy to cook delicious meals, sides, snacks and desserts.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 6L: was £299.99 , now £219.99 at Ninja (save £80)

Unlock 11 cooking functions under one SmartLid, including Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Slow Cook, Grill and 2 innovative Combi-Steam Mode functions, combining steam with convection cooking for juicy, speedy and crispy results. One pot does the lot! Have a read of our full review!

Ninja Air Fryer MAX: was £169.99 , now £129.99 at Ninja (save £40)

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX is a quick & easy way to cook using little to no oil. It uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods and can cook up to 50% faster than fan ovens.It also has 6 different cooking functions: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Dehydrate and Reheat.

