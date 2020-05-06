Nike Running half price sale: get your cheap Epic React, Pegasus 35 and more TODAY

One of the many interesting side-effects of the global pandemic is the ever-increasing number of runners on the streets. We have some good news for both new and seasoned runners: Nike is having a 'Running Essentials' sale on at the moment, where you can get extremely popular Nike running shoes for cheap, as well as running outfit and even stuff like tights which you can use on the road or in the gym too.

• Shop the Nike Running Essentials sale

Unfortunately, the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is not among the discounted running shoes but if you are after a couple of running shoes with similar running dynamics, check out our best Nike Vaporfly alternatives list.

Our top picks from the Nike Running Essential sale are below. the sale is on for two days only, the sooner you check these deals out the better!

Best running tops: keep your cool with the best short- and long-sleeved running shirts for every type of runners

Best running shoes: rule the road with road running trainers for men and women of all abilities

Best running shorts: hit the road in these lightweight and breathable running shorts for men and women

Best running watch: the best sports watches for running, gym and more

Nike Running Essentials sale: our top picks

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Women's Running Shoes | Sale Price £90.47 | Was £129.95 | You save £39.48 at Nike

The Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 is a lightweight performance running shoe with a bold look. An updated Flyknit upper contours the foot while the Nike React technology underfoot is both soft and responsive. Inspired by the '90s tech world, the design features brighter colours that pay homage to the hand-held gaming devices and desktop computers of that era. Makes an excellent present to gaming enthusiasts!View Deal

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Men's Running Shoes | Sale price £65.47 | Was £129.95 | You save £64.48 at Nike

Same as above, only this is for men and also for whatever reason, also way cheaper than the other model. Loads of sizes available too, get your Epic React Flyknit 2 right here, gentleman!View Deal

Nike One Icon Clash Women's 7/8 Leggings | Sale price £35.47 | Was £69.95 | You save £24.48

The Nike One Icon Clash Leggings are made from soft Dri-FIT fabric to help keep you comfortable from early morning runs to late nights at the gym. Pockets at the back and side fit a phone, keys and cash, although it hasn't got a zip so please be mindful of that. Metallic taping around the thighs and the lower legs make this more than a basic. The leggings are made from at least 50% recycled fibres to reduce waste.View Deal

Nike Tech Pack Men's Long-Sleeve Running Top | Sale price £53.47 | Was £89.95 | You save £36.48

Knit fabric has tiny perforations to help increase airflow so you stay cool while you run. The stretch fabric along the arms and upper back has a tight fit that moves with your body. It features sweat-wicking technology to help you stay dry even when you sweat like a racehorse. Using the 1/2 zip on the front, you can let even more air in. Wearing this top is as close as it gets to running bare-chested.View Deal