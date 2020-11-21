This Nike Metcon 5 deal is not to be missed PLUS extra 30% off on selected Nike Black Friday sale items

On the hunt for new bargain-basement Nike? Well, don’t hang around as there are some big money off deals to be had over at Nike right now. As well as loads of products being discounted already, you can use the code 'BRIGHT30' at the checkout and get an extra 30% off on selected items. For us, it’s the best Nike running shoes deals down the page that we’re heading for first. These are among the best Black Friday deals to date.

Lookout too for plenty of Nike deals on clothing though, with everything from lifestyle apparel to training and workout gear through to football kit up for grabs. All departments and age ranges are covered, with men’s, women’s, girl’s and boy’s bargains to be had.

The best Nike deals so far

These are a selection of our favourite products currently in Nike's sale.

It's worth noting that many of these are limited stock, so once they're gone, they're gone. Some of these deals may have run out since publishing.

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 | Was £83.97 | Now £119.95 | Save £35.98 at Nike

The Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 features a full-length Zoom Air unit, much like the Pegasus 36, and the Nike React foam that's equally as sturdy as it is responsive. Dynamic Fit technology combines Flywire cables and soft foam for a supportive feel in the midfoot. Get an extra 30% off by entering the code 'BRIGHT30' at the checkout!View Deal

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep | Was £104.95 | Now £73.47 | Save £31.48 at Nike

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep might look like a fancy pair of hooves but it is actually designed for circuit training, HIIT, short runs and other fast-paced exercise. The Zoom Air cushioning– the same technology used in high-end Nike running shoes – in the forefoot is combined with a wide, supportive heel, an ideal construction for intense jumping workouts. View Deal

Nike Metcon 5 | Was £114.95 | Now £80.47 | Save £34.48 at Nike

'Metcon' stands for 'metabolic conditioning', a training method mainly preferred by CrossFitters. The Nike Metcon 5 is fine tuned for metcon workouts and provides a stable platform for heavy lifting, as well as offering speed and durability when required. It even includes a Hyperlift insert that's compatible with all prior versions of the Metcon.View Deal

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit | Was £159.95 | Now £95.97 | Save £63.98 at Nike

The Nike Joyride Run Flyknit men’s running shoe has been designed to reduce strain on your feet and legs thanks to tiny foam beads that cushion you underfoot. Four separate pockets mean much better energy absorption while the Flyknit lightweight, (just 323 grams!) construction means that you’ll hardly know you’ve got them on. Add in resilient rubber in high-wear areas and you’ve got a great looking shoe that’ll last.View Deal

Nike Phantom GT Elite Tech Craft FG | Was £219.95 | Now £131.97 | Save £87.98 at Nike

This kangaroo-leather football boots is your secret weapon on short-grass pitches. Based on athlete data of player movements, a 'grippy' texture is strategically placed across the top of the foot for improved control over the ball when shooting or passing. The off-centre lacing creates a clean strike zone. Get an extra 30% off by entering the code 'BRIGHT30' at the checkout!View Deal

