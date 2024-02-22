Forget Presidents' Day Sale – I'm buying these new YETI colorways instead

There are still some Presidents' Day deals out there, although it's likely most people did all their shopping already. I hope there is still some money left in the bank accounts, folks, as YETI just announced its latest Spring Seasonal Colorway. This highly anticipated drop introduces two captivating new shades to the YETI cooler lineup: Agave and King Crab Orange.

Shop Agave and King Crab Yeti products in the UK

Shop Agave and King Crab Yeti products in the US

Shop Agave and King Crab Yeti products in the AU

The Agave colorway pays homage to the rich tradition of hand-harvesting mature agave plants in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. Inspired by the artisans who craft Mezcal, Tequila, and Raicilla, this vibrant hue embodies the boldness and elegance of these beloved spirits.

Coinciding with National Margarita Day on 2/22, the launch of the Agave colorway offers the perfect opportunity to raise a glass and celebrate in style with YETI's latest addition.

Meanwhile, the King Crab Orange colorway returns as a fan favorite, known for its striking resemblance to the bright spots in the rough waters of the Northern Pacific Coast. Drawing inspiration from the hardworking men and women who fish these icy waters and protect the Alaskan King Crab population, this limited-edition hue is sure to make a splash.

Below, you'll find a selection of the items I find the most appealing. Although, to be honest, I love them all equally! For more info on YETI products, visit T3's best YETI coolers guide and T3's best YETI sales and deals roundup.

Here are some pictures of the new colorways to get you in the mood: