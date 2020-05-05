New Sky TV deals: Sky Q with Cinema, Kids and Entertainment for cheap

Sky TV running on a Sky Q box is the best home-entertainment set-top box experience you can get in the UK. And now, thanks to a brilliant new selection of Sky TV deals dropping, getting hooked up with the best TV platform going has got more affordable than ever before.

That's because Sky has just dropped three new Sky TV deals that offer a brilliant mixture of entertainment for kids, professionals or the entire family, and at some really attractive low price points. Each deal comes with the 5-star rated Sky Q box, too.

The full details of the Sky TV deals can be viewed below:

Something for Everyone Bundle | Setup: £20 | £30 p/m | 18-month contract

For just £30 per month this deal bags all of Sky TV and Sky Kids. That's a huge variety of entertainment and children's content, with more than 5,000 episodes on demand. You also get a Sky Q box and easy access to apps like BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix.View Deal

Big Screen At Home Bundle | Setup: £20 | £36 p/m | 18-month contract

Push the monthly spend up by £6 and you can grab this deal, which pairs Sky Cinema with Sky TV. Sky Cinema adds in over 1,000 movies on demand, as well as daily premieres, with new fresh out of the cinema movies debuted each and every week. If entertaining kids isn't in your remit, this is a quality package.View Deal

Fulltime Family Fun + Film Bundle | Setup: £20 | £47 p/m | 18-month contract

For the biggest selection of content running on your Sky Q box, though, then this fresh deal delivers the best package. It lands you Sky TV, HD, Sky Kids, and Sky Cinema for £47 per month. You obviously get the Sky Q box, too, meaning that if you have a Netflix or Disney+ subscription then you can add that content into the mix as well.View Deal

Naturally, such a powerful system such as Sky Q deserves a great television, so if you're currently in the market for an upgrade be sure to check out T3's best TVs, best 4K TVs, best TVs under £1000 and best TVs under £500 buying guides for recommendations on plenty of top panels.

Sky Q is the perfect partner for the Sky Soundbox soundbar, too, as audio is just as important in a great home cinema setup as picture. There are loads of other best soundbards and soundbases that will be ideal companions as well, so be sure to browse around if you fancy an audio upgrade.

Here at T3 we can't recommend Sky Q higher, with us bestowing on the system a maximum 5-star score in our Sky Q review. We like especially how it not only delivers Sky's superb selection of content, but also provides access in one UI to Netflix, YouTube and Disney+, too, meaning that you have a one-box solution for pretty much all your entertainment needs.