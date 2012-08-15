New Range Rover 2013 UK release date announced

The all-new Range Rover 2013 is the fourth model in Jaguar's RR line, with the firm claiming it's its most luxurious and lightweight SUV yet

This is the fourth-generation Range Rover, which the company claims is lighter, stronger and more refined than its predecessors.



While it's being billed as the world's finest luxury SUV, the car is built to handle tricky terrains and the lightweight all-aluminium monocoque body structure is 39 per cent lighter than the steel body found on previous models.



Range Rover: Features



Range Rover continues to stay true to its British roots - the Range Rover 2013 was manufactured in a facility in Solihull.



In terms of the smarts under the bonnet, customers have a choice between a supercharged V8 petrol engine, and TDV6 and SDV8 diesel engines, which come complete with CO2 reduction technology.



Jaguar, which owns Land Rover, claims the interior was built using the “finest leathers and veneers”, while the introduction of the firm's Terrain Response system, which automatically selects the best vehicle settings best suited to the current terrain, enhances the driving experience.

John Edwards, Land Rover Global Brand Director, said: “The new Range Rover preserves the essential, unique character of the vehicle – that special blend of luxury, performance and unmatched all-terrain capability."



“However, its clean sheet design and revolutionary lightweight construction have enabled us to transform the experience for luxury vehicle customers, with a step change in comfort, refinement and handling.”



Range Rover: Release date



Customers can pre-order the new Range Rover from September 2012 - deliveries scheduled to start from early 2013. A price is yet to be announced.