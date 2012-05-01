New 'Midnight Purple' Nintendo 3DS confirmed for launch

Following recent online leaks, Nintendo has officially confirmed an upcoming Midnight Purple 3DS console will hit stores in the States later this month

Nintendo is set to once again expand its range of varyingly hued 3DS portable game consoles with the Japanese gaming giant officially confirming and upcoming 'Midnight Purple' Nintendo 3DS release.



Making the announcement just days after the purple hued handheld made a premature online appearance, leaking via online retailer Sam's Club, Nintendo has confirmed it will in fact launch the newly painted console with the Midnight Purple offering to become the fifth varyingly toned 3DS on the market.



Confirmed for a US release the Midnight Purple Nintendo 3DS will hit stateside stores on May 20th with a $169.99 (£104.76). A UK release has yet to be confirmed.



Nintendo 3DS Colours



Originally launched with Aqua Blue and Cosmos Black schemes the new Midnight Purple Nintendo 3DS will also join a collection of glasses-free 3D console colours that include Misty Pink, Ice White and Flame Red, the latter a colour that hit the UK last year to celebrate 1 million European sales.



The Nintendo 3DS was originally launched in the UK early last year after months of availability in Japan. Despite capturing the nation's interest as the world's first glasses-free 3D games console, the 3DS suffered poor launch sales and was tagged with a number of potential health concerns,



Via: CVG