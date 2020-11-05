New MacBook Air and MacBook Pro set to be the first 'Apple Silicon' Macs

Apple is expected to next-generation Macs at its One More Thing event on 10 November. This is a really big deal, because these Macs aren’t powered by Intel processors: they’re powered by 'Apple Silicon'. And according to one leak, we now know which Macs will be the first for the upgrade.

Apple has already teased the event with an AR view that looks awfully like a laptop lid being lifted, so it’s no surprise that the first Apple-powered Macs we’ll see are claimed to be portable ones: the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That's according to a report from Bloomberg.

There’s a reason for laptops going first. The biggest advantages of Apple’s new chips are better battery life and the ability to make smaller, slimmer devices, neither of which matter much to people buying 27-inch iMacs. But they matter very much to MacBook and MacBook Pro users. That said, the report says that the exterior designs won't change much if it all for these first machines.

The new A14 chip used in the iPad Air (2020) and iPhone 12 hits benchmarks scores way beyond what the MacBook Air can achieve, and beats some of the MacBook Pros, and that's when the design is optimised for small phones and tablets. With the extra size and energy levels of a laptop form factor, Apple could really go wild with how powerful its chips can be.

Better tech, not budget Macs

Apple silicon isn’t just about performance. It’s also about price. Apple-powered Macs are expected to be much cheaper to make than Intel-powered ones. That doesn’t mean we’re about to see bargain basement Macs, sadly: seasoned Apple watchers expect the savings to be used to pay for more advanced tech in other parts of the Macs, such as OLED or micro-LED displays. Could that be what the colourful light in the Apple invitation is leading to?

It’s worth pointing out that Intel Macs aren’t suddenly going to become obsolete, so if you’ve been hankering for a new Mac the arrival of the new models could mean we’ll see some really nice Apple Black Friday deals on existing Macs this year.

One more thing from One More Thing

We’re also expecting one more thing from the One More Thing event: the final release of macOS Big Sur, the next generation of the Mac operating system. Like Apple silicon this is also a big deal, because it’s the first new macOS since OS X reached the end of the road with Catalina. The operating system really blurs the line between macOS and iOS, and Apple-powered MacBooks do the same between Macs and iPads. The next few years are going to be really interesting.