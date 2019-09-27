New Dell XPS 13 laptop gets sweet price cut in DAZZLING discount deal

If you've had your eye on the new Dell XPS 13 laptop then this excellent discount deal over at the official Dell store is definitely worth checking out.

That's because right now you can slice 10 per cent off the cost of any machine in the new Dell XPS 13 range by entering the deal code SAVE10 at checkout.

What makes this deal even better is that Dell already has three out of the four systems discounted, meaning that with the application of the saving code you can bag an XPS 13 with a delicious double discount.

The full details of the deals can be viewed below.

New Dell XPS 13 laptop | was $999.99 | now $899.99 with discount code SAVE10 | Dell Store

The entry level new Dell XPS 13 comes equipped with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of 2133MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display. It a very capable and professional system that delivers across the board for a very approachable price point. And, now with $100 cut off its cost by using the deal code SAVE10, it is even more affordable.View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 laptop | was $1,149.99 | now $999.99 with discount code SAVE10 | Dell Store

One step up in the new Dell XPS 13 range and you get an Intel Core i5 CPU along with 8GB of 2133MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the same 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display. Excitingly, this model has already being discounted by Dell by $50, so by using the deal code SAVE10 on top of that new lower price, you can pick the system up for $999.99, rather than $1,199, which is overall a $200 discount.View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 laptop | was $1,629.99 | now $1,466.99 with discount code SAVE10 | Dell Store

If you would prefer touchscreen functionality then this variant of the new Dell XPS 13 is worth a look. You get an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge Touch Display. The 4K screen is gorgeous and that spec is truly portable powerhouse level. A variant of this system is also available with even more internal storage (a 1TB SSD). As with the system above, this variant is also double discounted right now when the code SAVE10 is used at checkout.View Deal

In T3's Dell XPS 13 review we said that "the XPS 13 was already a superb laptop. With a 4K screen, a new design and improved performance it’s superb-er", before going on to conclude that "is this the greatest laptop money can buy? Spoiler: yes".

The Dell XPS 13 also currently sits right at the top of T3's best laptops buying guide, with us dubbing the machine "the best laptop in the world". Which is why we have no problem in recommending it or this excellent money-saving deal, which cuts serious money off the range's cost.

For even more great laptops be sure to check out the systems below, which are not only recommended by us but are currently retailing for some seriously attractive price points.