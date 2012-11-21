Mirror's Edge 2 outed

Mirror's Edge 2, the sequel to the FPS parkour cult-hit game from 2008, is in development as DICE, according to one Swedish developer

Ask about 90 per cent of the gaming media for a list of the games they'd most like to see a sequel for and it's pretty much a dead certainty that Mirror's Edge will make an appearance in it. DICE's first-person parkour adventure, released in 2008, has become something of a cult favourite among gamers and journalists alike, which is weird, considering it didn't sell brilliantly and is currently sitting on metacritic.com with an overall review score of 7.9, which is hardly universal acclaim.

Still, it seems the Mirror's Edge faithful are about to have their wishes made a reality as, Ben Cousins, the former general manager of EA Easy, has confirmed that a sequel is indeed in the works at DICE on his twitterfeed.

"It is general knowledge in the Stockholm dev scene that Mirror's Edge 2 is in production at DICE," tweeted Wilson.

Wilson was responding to comments made by EA Games Vice President Patrick Soderlund, who said that the publisher didn't want DICE to become a "Battlefield Factory". EA has so far declined to comment on the existence of Mirror's Edge 2, but if Wilson's correct, it throws up a whole host of questions. Will Faith return? Will the game make use of the Frostbite engine? Will the Parkour routes still be colour-coded? And will the game's story fill in some of the gaping plot holes from the first Mirror's Edge? Let the speculation commence!