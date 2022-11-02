Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals 2022: where to find early deals and savings

Where to find deals on Meta Quest VR headsets, games, accessories and more

Troy Fleming
By Troy Fleming
published

Black Friday Meta Oculus Quest 2 deals should be showing up any day now, but until we get solid word that this top VR headset is going on sale there's a few places you can keep an eye on.

The Meta Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab), which we gave a resounding 4 out of 5 stars, offers an incredible experience for those looking to step into virtual reality gaming for the first time. The price, however, can be a hurdle to get over and for some is just out of reach.

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset alone starts at $349.99, and goes up from there depending on the storage capacity and bundle you go with. Thankfully, we expect some good Meta Oculus Quest 2 deals to show up soon and with Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) already showing up this premium yet budget-friendly headset is sure to get discounted.

That includes discounts on headsets, Oculus Quest games, controllers, and other accessories. So check out the links below to see where you should be able to find Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals this year.

