MEGA Simba mattress discount: Get 20% off and a free mattress protector worth £75

Head over to the Simba mattress website and you won’t immediately see this awesome deal. But hiding at the bottom of the Bundles Sale page it’s there: the best Simba mattress discount available, anywhere. Choose the Hybrid Essentials bundle and you’ll save 20% on your Simba Hybrid mattress – and you’ll get a free mattress protector thrown in, worth up to £75

Normally with bundle deals, you have to spend more to save more. They’re often excellent value, but you do pay more at checkout than you might have done otherwise.

This bundle deal is different. It’s a ‘bundle’ only in so far as Simba is giving you a free gift when you choose your Hybrid mattress. Factor in that 20% discount and not only are you getting the cheapest mattress deal possible on a Simba mattress, you’re also getting the best-value deal too – which makes this an unmissable offer if you’re in the market for a new mattress.

When it comes to hybrid mattresses, we think the Simba is the best mattress you can buy. So we’re super excited to find this excellent offer - which drops prices to:

Single Simba mattress: £359.20 £449 (save £134.80)

£359.20 (save £134.80) Double Simba mattress: £519.20 £649 (save £184.80)

£519.20 (save £184.80) King Simba mattress: £599.20 £749 (save £214.80)

£599.20 (save £214.80) Super king Simba mattress: £679.20 £849 (save £244.80)

We don’t know how long this deal will last though, so move quickly if you’re interested. Just remember you have to buy your mattress through Simba’s Bundles Sales page – choose the Hybrid Essentials option at the bottom of the page…

The Simba Hybrid Essentials Bundle: get 20% off your Simba mattress + a FREE deluxe mattress protector | at Simba

Save up to £244.80 - The best Simba deal right now can be found on Simba's bundles page: choose the Simba Hybrid Essentials option (at the bottom) and you'll not only get 20% off your mattress, you'll also get a free deluxe mattress protector thrown in, worth up to £75. Bargain! Deal ends: unknown View Deal

T3 sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, T3 is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.