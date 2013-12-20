Medion announces rotating notebook

Rotating screen allows for easy switch between work and play

By

A new notebook featuring a 300 degree rotating screen was announced by Medion today.

Medion today announced a new notebook boasting a screen that rotates 300 degrees.

The screen on the Medion Akoya S6211T rotates into a "stand mode", perfect for watching films and videos or reading e-books.

The notebook also features a 15.6” multitouch HD display, a 500 GB hard drive and Windows 8.1 as standard.

The flexible hinge on the notebook allows the screen to be pushed back further than on regular notebooks, and the keypad and palm rest can tuck underneath the screen to create a base.

Medion hopes the design will allow users to switch easily between productivity – when the screen is in the upright position – and multimedia by rotating the screen into a position ideal for watching videos or chatting to friends via Skype on the built-in HD webcam.

The funky looks are backed up by a 1.70 GHz Intel 3556U processor and 4GB of RAM. There's Intel HD graphics under the hood for watching high quality films and videos, and two Dolby Home Theatre v4-certified, high-definition audio loudspeakers to ensure high sound quality.

There's also integrated Bluetooth 4.0, USB 3.0 connection and a multi card reader so that you can import photos from SD, SDHC, SDXC and MMC memory card, plus a multi-standard DVD-/CD burner to boot.

The Medion Akoya S6211T is available now from ASDA online for £399.

