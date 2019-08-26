Massive savings on Withings watches and health monitors for Amazon's End of Summer Sale

You might have missed out on the very popular Withings sale last week on Amazon, and for that we are really sorry. But maybe because of the popularity of that sale, Amazon decided to discount some more Withings hybrid smartwatches this week, alongside a load of other health monitoring gear.

Hybrid smartwatches are the perfect blend between a traditional watch and a smartwatch. They were designed for people who don't like the modern look of a full-on smartwatch and don't want to browse Instagram on their wrists either.

These colour combinations are classics, so will stay in style for a long time and match with most outfits. It is a time limited offer so you'd better head over to Amazon soon.

If you are more of a Fitbit gal or guy, you can see the best Fitbit deals here.

Withings Steel HR - Black | Was: £189.95 | Now: £ 150 | Save: -21%

The beautiful Steel HR has sapphire glass on the front of the watch and a sporty rubber strap. Battery lasts for up to 25 days, the Steel HR is also water resistant and supports smartphone notifications.View Deal

Withings Steel HR - Rose Gold | Was: £229.99 | Now: £150 | Save: -35%

Looking for something a little more elegant? Try this Rose Gold model on for size. Despite the smaller, more elegant design, you still get 25 days of battery life, water resistance, and smartphone notifications. View Deal

Other Withings health products are also discounted, including the Body+ Digital Scale, Sleep Sensing & Home Automation Pad, and Withings Blood Pressure Monitor.

Check out all the products on sale following the link below:

Liked this?