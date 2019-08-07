Beard trimmer and body groom deals: Philips hair clippers and Braun multi pack are half price today and do everything

Today at Amazon, as part of one of its never-ending sales, there are Philips OneBlade deals for doing your face and body. Now you can do the hair on your head, your ears, more of your body and, basically everywhere courtesy of two more male grooming deals at Amazon. If you're after a beard trimmer deal, body groomer deal or hair clipper deal, well… this deal contains all of the above.

• Philips Series 7000 hair clipper £35 – was £70, save £35

• Braun MGK5080 9-in-1 trimmer set £33 – was £63, Save £30

These are the type of deals you only normally see on Black Friday, and certain other days, when Amazon feels like it.

After an electric razor? There's deals on Braun 9 Series, 8 Series, 7 Series and also on Philips shavers

Philips Series 7000 features 'motorised combs' for precision hair cutting (Image credit: Philips)

Philips Series 7000 hair clipper £35 | Was £70 | Half price at Amazon

This is primarily for doing your head, because there is totally no stigma attached to cutting your own hair, but with 60 distinct length settings, from 0.5mm to 42mm, it could be used anywhere on your body. The obvious uses are body hair taming and giving yourself the old 'Jason Statham'. Down to £35, it's cheap at twice the price. View Deal

Braun MGK5080 9-in-1 trimmer set £35 | Was £63 | Save £28 at Amazon

Almost at half price (it's a 44% reduction on RRP), this is now less than £4 per attachment. You get four combs for 13 hair trimming lengths, a face and beard trimmer, hair trimmer, body groomer, ear and nose trimmer, and one of Gillette's excellent Fusion5 ProGlide razors. The main shaver unit isn't bad at all, with auto-sensing technology kicking things up a gear in heavily forested areas.View Deal

Why you should buy Philips Series 7000 and Braun MGK5080?

Just LOOK at all those attachments (Image credit: Philips)

These aren't especially glamorous products but they have everything a man needs to keep hair in check. The Braun set is fully waterproof and gives you 100 minutes of multi-trimming per charge.

(Image credit: Philips)

The Series 7000 has 'self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting performance' and DualCut technology for rapid trimming, with a 'turbo power button' for tricky areas. The battery is good for 2 hours of hair cutting before it needs a recharge.