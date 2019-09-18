Makeup sale: save 15% on face makeup brands including Estée Lauder, Benefit and Urban Decay

Makeup sale: save 15% on face makeup brands including Estée Lauder, Benefit and Urban Decay
(Image credit: Elizabeth Arden)

If you're looking to get cheap face makeup from quality brands including MAC, Estee Lauder, Lancome, Clinique, Urban Decay and others then this is the sale for you.

Right now, John Lewis is offering 15% off almost 500 face makeup products in its latest beauty sale. It's like Black Friday has arrived two months early.

There's a vast range of products the sale. Below are just a few highlights:

Over 30 products from Benefit including The POREfessional Primer, Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer and Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation SPF 15.

20 products from Estée Lauder including Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation Makeup and Matte Powder Foundations, Maximum Cover Camouflage Makeup and Hydrating Primer.

15 products from Elizabeth Arden including  Flawless Finish Mousse and Sponge-On Cream Makeup, Flawless Start Instant Primer and Flawless Finish Ultra Smooth Pressed Powder.

21 products from Urban Decay including primers, liquid concealers and foundations, powders and colour correctors.

The above is just a small selection of what's on offer so do check out the full John Lewis Beauty Sale range for more and save money on foundations, primers, concealers, powders, highlighters, blushers, moisturisers, bronzers and more.

We don't have an end date for this sale, so you might want to hurry if you want to restock your makeup bag and bathroom cabinet on the cheap!

