Macy’s has this Instant Pot better than half price. Beat THIS Amazon Prime Day

If you’re looking for the ultimate kitchen gadget for convenience then the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt is up there with the best of them. It certainly has one of the longest names. Sure, you can be sure there’ll be plenty of Instant Pot deals and reduced prices on other instant cookers during Amazon Prime Day but this one can be yours right now for a great price. Macy’s may have been retailing since the 16th century but it can still show these new ‘online’ kids a few tricks.

The Instant Pot range is already a best-selling collection and this 6-quart edition comes with all of the features and functionality you’d expect from the brand. In essence, you’re getting seven appliances in one, and at $59.99 it’s a fraction of the normal price and saves you 52% on the regular asking price.

• Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt. at Macy’s. Was $124.99, now $59.99 save 52%.

• Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt. at Macy’s. Was $124.99, now $59.99 save 52%. This hugely popular appliance comes with everything you need to take the hard work out of any recipe. With fourteen different programs it’s able to tackle anything, and we mean anything. The 6-quart capacity inside the durable stainless steel bowl means the Instant Pot can be used to make meals in bulk, or it’ll happily provide one-pot offerings in no time at all. It also caters for any taste or palate, so soups, meats/stews, beans/chilli and rice are all within easy reach. The Instant Pot is also a mean pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker and warmer too.View Deal

The Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt. also boasts lots of technology inside to ensure that you get perfectly cooked meals every time. A very smart microprocessor keeps tabs on simple stuff like porridge or rice, but it’s also very adept at working out just when that hard to get right meat joint is done to perfection. We’re salivating just thinking about it.

• Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt. at Macy’s. Was $124.99, now $59.99 save 52%.

Sales, sales, sales, sales, sales

Currys Black Tag Summer Event

eBay UK 15 Days of Deals

Lovehoney UK 50% off sale

Walmart July sale

eBay US Crash Sale

eBay US July Deals

Dell Black Friday in July

Newegg FantasTech sale

Target Deal Days

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Lovehoney US Bed, White and Blue sale