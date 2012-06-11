Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

MacBook Pro 2012 release date, price & specs unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2012, with Cook dubbing it the "prettiest" laptop Apple's ever made

Finally, after months of rumours, Apple has unveiled its next-generation MacBook Pro models, with prices ranging from £999 to a whopping £1,400.

The higher end model sports a stunning 15.4-inch retina display with a pixel density of 2880 x 1800 for pin-sharp viewing, which Apple's CEO Tim Cook claims has "four times the number of pixels than the previous generation of MacBook Pro display" had.

For users on a budget, (well, to Apple's standards anyways) there's also a 13 and 15-inch model but without the boon of a retina display.

At 4.46 pounds, it's the lightest MacBook Pro ever and is also the thinnest – almost on par with the MacBook Air.

The Californian firm claims the refreshed MacBook Pro is the most “beautiful computer” they've ever made.

Speaking at his company's annual World Wide Developer's conference in San Francisco, Cook said:

"We want the next-generation Pro to have a killer new display... "

"How's the battery life? We're really proud that we're getting up to seven hours of battery life, with up to 30 days of standby time."

After unveiling the refreshed laptop, Cook said:

"Now don't worry we're going to tell you all about it in just a minute. We just have to enjoy for a second just how incredible this is."

He added: "The next-generation MacBook Pro is the most beautiful computer we've ever made... There's never been a notebook that is this gorgeous."

The range has been given an almight boost with Intel Core processors and powerful graphics from NVIDIA.

“Today we've updated the entire MacBook line with faster processors, graphics, memory, flash storage and USB 3 connectivity,” said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“We've made the world's best portable family even better and we think users are going to love the performance advances in both the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.”

The 13-inch MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i5 or i7 dual-core processor, up to 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 3.6 GHz.

It's 15-inch counterpart features the same processor, as well as a GeForce GT 650M discrete graphics.

Both models can be configured with a 1TB hard drive or SSDs up to 512GB – twice as fast as the previous generation of Apple's MacBook laptops.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is available with a 2.5 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory and 500GB hard drive starting at £999 inc VAT and with a 2.9 GHz dual-core Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory and 750GB hard drive starting at £1,249 inc VAT.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro is available with a 2.3 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 4GB of memory, Intel HD Graphics 4000 and NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M, and 500GB hard drive starting at £1,499.

A price is yet to be announced for the retina display-toting model.

Were the rumours true? Check out our WWDC rumours video (below)