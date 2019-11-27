MacBook Air Black Friday deal: save over £100 on the new model at Currys, Amazon John Lewis

The 2019 MacBook Air is a fantastic ultraportable laptop – it's fast, it tough, it's got a gorgeous Retina screen, and the battery lasts for 12 hours. Despite only being a few months old, it's also one of this year's best Apple Black Friday deals, too: the base model with 128GB of storage is down to £985.
Apple is currently throwing in a year of an Apple TV+ subscription with all new products, so you get a streaming TV bonus as well.
- Apple MacBook Air 128GB, Space Grey, £985 at Amazon | Save: £114
- Apple MacBook Air 128GB, Space Grey, £985 at John Lewis | Save: £114
- Apple MacBook Air 128GB, Space Grey, £985 at Currys | Save: £114
The 2019 MacBook Air is a fast and capable machine with a gorgeous sharp, True Tone Retina display and excellent battery life. It's the third generation of MacBook Air which went on sale in October 2019, so this discount is very unexpected.
There are two models in the 2019 MacBook Air range – one with 128GGB of SSD storage and a more expensive one with 256GB of storage (which is also on offer). Both are available in Silver, Gold and Space Grey.
Apart from the storage and price the two MacBook Air models are the same: you get a 13. 3-inch Retina display with True Tone, Touch ID logon, a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 617, 8GB memory and stereo speakers with wider stereo sound offering 25% more volume than the previous generation. There's also a FaceTime camera and three mics.
Connectivity-wise, you get two Thunderbolt USB-C ports which integrate data transfer, charging and video output. The notebook weighs just 1.25kg and is 15.6mm thick.
We have no idea how long these deals will be live for so if you want a cheap 2019 MacBook Air you might want to hurry.
Want to find out more before you buy? Check out our Apple MacBook Air (2019) review for the lowdown.
Apple MacBook Air 128GB| RRP: £1,099.00 | Now: £985.00 | Save: £114.00 (10%) at John Lewis
Get Apple's 128GB 2019 MacBook Air, in any colour, for the lowest ever price of just £985. You can choose between the three models by clicking through to the deal.View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 128GB| RRP: £1,099.00 | Now: £985.00 | Save: £114.00 (10%) at Currys
Get Apple's 128GB 2019 MacBook Air, in any colour, for the lowest ever price of just £985. You can choose between the three models by clicking through to the deal.View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 128GB, Space Grey| RRP: £1,099.00 | Now: £985.00 | Save: £114.00 (10%) at Amazon UK
Get Apple's 128GB 2019 MacBook Air, in Space Grey, for the lowest ever price of just £985. The Gold version is £1,049.00 which is £50.00 (5%) off while the Silver version is £1,041.56 which is £57.44 (5%) off. You can choose between the three models by clicking through to the deal.View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 256GB in Silver| RRP: £1,299.00 | Now: £1,099.00 | Save: £200 (15%) at Currys
Get Apple's 256GB 2019 MacBook Air, in Silver, for the lowest ever price of just £1,099. That's the standard price of the 128GB model, so you're basically getting twice as much storage for free (sort of).View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 256GB, Gold | RRP: £1,299.00 | Now: ££1,198.99 | Save: £100.01 (8%) at Amazon UK
If you'd rather have the 256BG model then your best deal is the Gold colourway, which is currently a touch over £100 off. The Space Grey model is £53.31 (4%) off while the Silver model is £9.28 (1%) off.View Deal
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie