Lotus Motorcycle unveils the C-01 superbike

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

The Lotus C-01 blends modern engineering with retro design but the designer's last project couldn't have been more futuristic. He designed the Tron Lightcycle

Lotus has just unveiled its first motorcycle, the C-01 and whilst the name may not inspire your imagination the bike itself almost certainly will.

The bike's appearance is courtesy of designer Daniel Simon whose previous work includes Tron: Legacy's Lightcycle and the Bubble Ship in Oblivion. If you're wondering where that retro influence is from he also designed a bunch of vehicles in the Captain America film as well.

The C-01 isn't just about good looks either, it's a state-of-the-art superbike with a body built from titanium, carbon fibre and naturally aerospace quality steel.

Behind that unique air intake is a V-twin engine boasting 200hp. There's no word on performance but considering its low-profile design and Lotus' history you can bet it'll be blisteringly fast.

Want one? Well unfortunately Lotus only plans to make 100 and whilst there's no confirmed price we'll hazard a guess that it'll be in the upper extremes of eye-watering in cost.