Looking for an Amazon Prime Day Nespresso deal? Try this cheap Tassimo capsule coffee machine instead

Another one of Amazon’s Choice products for Amazon Prime Day, the Bosch Tassimo My Way TAS6002GB Coffee Machine is not just a Nespresso knock-off; it looks good, and it performs too. And, with over £23 off it represents great value, which is why it's in our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals, no less!

• Bosch Tassimo My Way TAS6002GB Coffee Machine at Amazon. £60.99, was £84.67, save £23.68

With 1500 watts of power and a 1.2 Litre water capacity this black beauty is a real treat – it's always 'on sale' (ie: not at RRP) but today it is very on sale. Tomorrow, normal service resumes, so don't delay or you may have to wait until Black Friday.

Need a few reasons to justify your purchase? Well, for starters this Bosch Tassimo machine is brilliantly easy to use. It also has a small footprint, so takes up way less space than other similar machines. Reduced to beneath the psychologically important £61 price point, it's a steal.View Deal

Where Nespresso is all about premium-priced refinement, Bosch Tassimo similarly serve up tasty, hot coffee with ease each and every time but it also uses capsules made by household names such as Costa, Kenco, Cadburys, and Twinings. As you may be aware, the latter make hot choc and tea respectively, so this also isn't only a drink for coffee lovers. Whatever your favoured beverage, if you’re in need of a quick caffeine hit and time is tight then this machine really hits the spot.

You can also pick and choose from a whole stack of different coffee pod options in the Tassimo range. Oh, and it’s super-simple to keep clean, which is always a bonus.

