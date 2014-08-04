Long-time tech leaker Evleaks calls it a day

A sombre day for tech journalism as one of the web's most resourceful leakers withdraws from the grapevine game...

Profilic tech leaker Evan Blass, a.k.a Evleaks, has finally retired his gift of gadget gab and is putting a stopper on his @Evleaks twitter page and evleaks.at.

The announcement came via his Twitter feed on Sunday in a post which read "all good things must come to an end. Thank you for an amazing two years. [RETIREMENT]."

The news came as a surprise and is sure to be sorely missed amongst tech news outlets who have relied on Evleaks for breaking chatter on upcoming technology.

It's good news for tech firms though, whose PR departments will likely sleep easy knowing there's one less leaker looking to give their gear an early debut courtesy of the @Evleaks Twitter feed.

Blass spoke to TheNextWeb and explained that his hat-hanging comes as a result of difficulty in monetising his leaking empire.

"These matters are always somewhat complicated, but like many things, it mostly comes down to money," says Blass.

"Trying to monetise a stream of Twitter leaks is not easy. First I tried monthly sponsorships. Then weekly. Then single sponsored tweets. I took donations - felt like online panhandling."

According to the interview, Blass' website fared reasonably well, but couldn't pull in enough cash either, which was a sure-fire signal that he had to call it quits.

"[The website] has actually done somewhat respectably, but with all the leaks going out on Twitter anwyay, people have little incentive to visit, and most of my tech-savvy-heavy audience seem to be pretty heavy ad-block users."

Blass is a sufferer of multiple sclerosis, a progressively worsening disease, which means he feels he needs to prepare himself 'better for the future financially'.

TNW asked whether he might fall back to leaking one day, to which Blass replied 'almost certainly not. I plan to start another career now.'

Blass mentioned that his favourite leak was the HTC M8 Prime and that his proudest moment was being named one of Wired's 101 Signals in 2013.

Source Evleaks

Via TheNextWeb