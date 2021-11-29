Live

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals LIVE

We're hunting out the best Cyber Monday mattress deals to shop now, along with bedding and sleep accessories

By Last updated

Cyber Monday mattress deals: woman poking head out from under a blanket

(Image credit: Alexandra Gorn on Unsplash)

The Cyber Monday mattress sales are a great time to upgrade your bumpy, uncomfortable old bed for a bargain price. Pretty much all the major retailers and brands run significant sales, and many mattresses drop to their lowest price of the year. If you're not sure what you want yet, you should start by consulting our best mattress guide, which has plenty of advice and recommendations. We also have a general roundup of cheap mattress deals, if you prefer to shop that way. 

We'll be hunting through all the offers to find the best Cyber Monday mattress deals to shop today, along with any hot price drops on sleep accessories. These are amongst the best Cyber Monday deals around, and many of them will vanish at midnight, so don't miss them!

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals US

Best Cyber Monday mattress deals UK

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress

(Image credit: Simba)

How about the top mattress in the UK? Here the news is a bit better. The Simba Hybrid Pro is 45% off in the Cyber Monday sale. There's a minimum spend of £350 to claim, but you'll be spending more than that if you're buying a mattress, so it's a moot point. Head to our Simba Hybrid Pro review to get the low-down on this one.

We quite often see 30% or even 35% off from Simba, but this is the biggest price drop of the year by some way. Hurrah! 

Confession time: I secretly prefer the Simba Hybrid Luxe, because it has a firmer sleep surface, but that one is much more expensive, so the Pro is ranked higher on balance of price to features. But if you have a bigger budget, the Luxe is well worth considering. 

Nectar original memory foam mattress

(Image credit: Nectar)

Let's start with T3's top rated US mattress: the Nectar original memory foam mattress. There's $100 off and Nectar will chuck in $399 of free sleep accessories. Has Nectar pulled out all the stops with a game-changing Cyber Monday bargain? In a word, no. 

We see this deal all the time. In fact, you'd be lucky to ever venture past Nectar's checkout without several hundred dollars' worth of bedding being thrust at you. The price drop is slightly less common, but by no means exceptional.

That's not to say it's not worth buying, especially if you do need those sleep accessories. It makes the price of the mattress – which is excellent, by the way – even better value. 

