Black Friday deals 2022 live: Amazon, Currys and Argos sales now on

Black Friday isn't until Friday 25th of November, but that hasn't stopped every retailer of note from launching their best Black Friday deals now in an attempt to get a steal on the competition.
The result is that the Black Friday sales have now fully started, with Amazon, Currys, AO.com, Argos, Boots, John Lewis, and countless other top retailers now offering thousands of discounts.
For example, there are already hundreds of cheap 4K HDR TVs on offer, as well as great deals on desirable products like PS5 consoles, games, and accessories.
And, with delivery delay warning reports escalating, it now seems smart to move early to get the best range of Black Friday deals and ensure they're delivered on time.
BLACK FRIDAY 2022 SALES NOW LIVE
Amazon (opens in new tab)– the retailer's 'Black Friday Week' sale is now on
Currys (opens in new tab) – a 'Black Fri-Yay!' sales is now discounting 1000s of products
Argos (opens in new tab) – great Black Friday discounts available now storewide
John Lewis (opens in new tab) – 'Black Friday a good deal better' sale now on
AO (opens in new tab) – the store's 'Black Friday Mega Deals Mega Smiles' sale now live
Very (opens in new tab) – thousands of Black Friday deals now available
T3 has been covering the Black Friday sales now for more than seven years, and during that time we've garnered serious expertise in deal hunting. From finding the lowest-ever price on a product, to calling out exploitative fake deals, we've got our readers' backs covered.
T3'S 10 TOP BLACK FRIDAY DEALS TO SHOP
Air Fryers (opens in new tab) – massive discounts on the must-have gadget
4K HDR TVs (opens in new tab) – prices now as low as £247 for a 43-inch panel
Beats headphones (opens in new tab) – huge cost reductions on Studio and Solo cans
LEGO (opens in new tab) – great sets are now as low as £9.99
PS5 SSDs (opens in new tab) – 1TB and 2TB drives reduced significantly
Jewellery (opens in new tab) – major brands with half-price discounts
Coffee machines (opens in new tab) – 50% off top brands like Breville and De'Longhi
Nintendo Switch OLED (opens in new tab) – discounted bundle deals in stock now
Amazon devices (opens in new tab) – better than half-price cost reductions
Power tools (opens in new tab) – giant price cuts on major brands like Worx
Robert Jones is Deputy Editor for T3.com. He has been reporting on the Black Friday sales for over half a decade and, as a result, is now an expert deal hunter.
- Samsung Odyssey G5 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor:
£449.99, now £379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Samsung's Odyssey range of gaming monitors is among the very best in the world, which is why this Black Friday discount on the excellent 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 curved gaming monitor is well worth scoping out if you're looking for an upgrade.
The discount is 16%, and that takes the price of the monitor down to £379 from £449.99.
The Samsung Odyssey G5 delivers an WQHD resolution, HDR10 support, a 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate, meaning gamers are catered for fantastically well. Games look amazing on the G5.
The 1000R curve of the G5 monitor, too, imbues it with heightened immersion when compared to a flat monitor, drawing the gamer into the action.
And, with HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity on offer, hooking the G5 up to any modern gaming PC or laptop is easy.
- LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR:
£44.99, now £23.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
For LEGO fans or petrolheads or both, this is a great Technic set to build and display. And now the iconic McLaren Senna GTR can be picked up with a near-half-price discount courtesy of a 47 per cent price cut in the Amazon Black Friday sale.
That price cuts sees the McLaren fall to £23.79 from £44.99, and for that price you get a 830-piece kit to build and enjoy.
The attention to detail on this model is excellent, with working dihedral doors and an impressively detailed V8 engine in residence. The decal graphics have also been lovingly recreated for maximum authenticity.
- Sony DualSense Wireless Controller:
£61.06, now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
PS5 gamers need to look this way as the DualSense Wireless Controller just plunged to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The DualSense in white can now be bagged for £39.99, which is a 35 per cent saving.
Having an extra DualSense or two is great for local multiplayer on PS5, with friends and family capable of getting in on the action, so as we head into the game-stuffed winter holiday season, now is a good time to pick up extra gamepads.
For an extra fiver, you can also now bag the DualSense in Grey Camo finish (opens in new tab).
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet:
£219, now £159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Samsung's fantastic budget tablet gets even cheaper thanks to a £70 price reduction in the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The price drops means the Android tablet is available for £159, rather than £219, and can be bagged at this price point in grey, pink gold and silver colourways.
This model is the 32GB Wi-Fi version, which is the model we recommend to most people here at T3, and it delivers a full-fat Android tablet experience powered by an Octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM.
If you want a quality tablet to browse the web, watch movies and TV shows, shop online and play mobile games on, then this is a great, very affordable choice in our mind.
- Oral-B Pro 1 Electric Toothbrush:
£59.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the number one best-selling toothbrush over at Amazon right now, which is why a better-than-half-price 58 per cent price cut is so welcome.
The cost reduction means the Oral-B Pro 1 Electric Toothbrush can be bagged for £24.99 right now, instead of £59.99. And in a range of colourways, too.
This electric toothbrush comes with plenty of advanced features, including a built-in pressure sensor and 3D cleaning technology.
The brush also comes with a charging base and a tube of Oral-B 3D White toothpaste.
- Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones:
£90, now £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sony's WF-C500 true wireless headphones get an almost half-price cost reduction here thanks to a very welcome Black Friday deal at Amazon.
The 46% price cut takes the price of the well-reviewed true wireless earbuds from £90 down to £49, and they can be picked up in black, green, white and orange colourways at that price point, too.
In our full Sony WF-C500 review we said that these buds "sound superb, they're super comfortable and you can adjust the sound to exactly how you like it". We concluded by giving them a maximum score of 5 stars on review.
We rate these buds so much that they're also our number one recommendation in our best budget wireless earbuds buying guide. Quality true wireless earbuds, now even cheaper.
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer:
£199.99, now £159.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)
One of the very best multi-cookers on the market now comes with a built-in air fryer, so you're getting all the functionality of two products here in one.
And the Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer is reduced right now over at John Lewis by £40 in the Black Friday sales, taking its price down to £159.99 from £199.99.
This comes with a 2-year warranty, too, as well as free standard delivery.
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones:
£380, now £298 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Head on over to T3's best noise-cancelling wireless headphones buying guide and you'll see one set sitting above all others – the Sony WH-1000XM5.
This is because, in our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review we said they are the "best new all-round wireless ANC over-ear headphones you can buy", and gave them a maximum score of 5 stars.
Which is a 22% Black Friday price cut over at Amazon is so welcome. The WH-1000XM5s are now available for £298, down from £380, and if you want the absolute best set of ANC wireless headphones this is a great deal.
You can currently pick up the XM5's at this price point in both black and silver colourways, too.
- Asus Vivobook 15:
£449.99, now £229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A full-fat Windows 11 laptop equipped with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for under £230 is fantastic value in our eyes here at T3.
And that's what's available right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale, with the Asus Vivobook 15 cut down to £229.99 from £449.99 thanks to a 49 per cent price cut.
Honestly, that's a brilliant all-round system that will be ideal for professionals and students especially who need a slim-line portable PC for working on the go.
- Tassimo by Bosch Style Coffee Machine:
£106, now £29 at Currys (opens in new tab)
A huge £77 price cut means this stylish Tassimo coffee machine is now only £29 in the Currys Black Friday sale.
It's a pod-based system that can make over 50 different types of coffee, with a 3.3 bar pressure pump and 0.7-litre capacity of offer.
It also comes in a variety of colours, including black, cream, orange, red and white, as well as a 2-year warranty.
The slimline profile also makes it very space efficient and easy to include on a kitchen counter or desk.
- PS5 console + Extra controller + FIFA 23 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II + PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: in stock now for £719 at AO.com (opens in new tab)
This is an expensive console bundle no doubt, with it ringing in for going on three quarters of a grand, but if you can push to its price point then you're buying quality, and a superb PS5 starter setup.
You get the powerhouse console itself, along with an extra controller so local multiplayer is unlocked, as well as two of the newest, hottest games to play and a great wireless gaming headset to use while doing so.
In stock now at AO.com with next-day delivery.
- Hisense 4K HDR TV 43-inch:
£329, now £249 at Currys (opens in new tab)
A 4K HDR TV for under £250 is crazy good value, so this deal on the Hisense A6BG Ultra HD 43-inch screen is well worth checking out if you're in the market for an upgrade.
The TV supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma and DTS Virtual:X, too, meaning you're getting top visuals and audio quality, and gamers will be very happy with this set's dedicated Game Mode, too.
For older, non-4K content, this TV also comes with in-built AI Picture Optimisation and a UHD AI Upscaler, too, which enhances lower definition content to near 4K quality.