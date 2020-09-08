LG's PS5-ready cheap OLED TV is finally here!

With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offering not only more advanced visuals than any previous consoles, but also more advanced video connection tech so that games can look their absolute best on compatible TVs, the race to be the best gaming TV is hotting up… and LG's new cheaper BX OLED TVs are going to be damn popular.

• Get your PS5 pre-order in!

The LG BX is available to buy in the UK this week, having just gone on sale in the US. It starts from £1,299/$1,599/AUS$3,599 for the 55-inch version – though in the US, we're already seeing the 55-inch LG BX at Best Buy for just $1,399. The 65-inch version costs £1,999/$2,299/AUS$4,799.

This is a lot cheaper than the LG CX, which is one of our favourite TVs of 2020 generally, but is also our pick as the best TV for next-gen gaming for most people… but the LG BX is actually just as good for gaming, despite the cut price.

The crucial part is that the LG BX supports 4K video at 120Hz (one of the showpieces of all next-gen consoles), Auto Low Latency Mode for lag-free gaming, and Variable Refresh Rate for helping games to keep their motion smooth at all times (though the LG CX has some issues with this feature, it turns out).

And it supports these features on all four of its HDMI ports, so there's now awkwardness around what device you have plugged into the 'good' HDMI port, which is our only knock on TVs like the Samsung Q80T when it comes to gaming.

What's the downside of the LG BX being cheaper than the LG CX? The image quality isn't quite as good – it uses less advanced image processor (which means it won't handle the most subtle details in black areas quite as well, and is merely a really, really good upscaler rather than a top-of-the-line one), and it looks like the peak brightness is lower, based on early tests, so HDR won't be quite as punchy.

• LG CX vs LG BX – all the differences explained

We'll look to review the LG BX ASAP, but based on previous models in the line, we expect it to still feel like a fantastic-value TV with beautiful colours and rich OLED contrast – not quite as strong as the CX for movies, but ideal for games.