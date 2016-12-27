LG floats into the levitating Bluetooth speaker market with the Levitation Station

With CES 2017 only just round the corner, we're starting to get a few hints at some of the weird and wonderful tech taking to the show floor in Las Vegas. We've already seen some of the things Samsung is planning, but how about LG? Oh, they're just working on an actual levitation speaker.

As bizarre and odd as they might seem, the levitation speaker has actually been floating around the edges of the audio market for a few years now, but it looks like the big boys of the electronics industry are getting in on the act.

The egg-shaped speaker floats on a base known as a Levitation Station thanks to a set of electromagnets, with the speaker itself containing a powerful subwoofer for a extra beefy bass.

The magical device will offer 360-degrees of sound and has up to 10 hours of battery life - it's even water proof so you can take it outside and show the world you're actually a wizard. The speaker even descends back into its base when it runs out of juice. We. Love. It.

We'll be covering every big announcement and reveal at CES 2017, with the expo running from 5-8 January.