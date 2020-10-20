LG cheap 4K TV deal! Get a 43-inch smart TV under £400 at Black Friday comes early

A cheap 4K TV is thankfully no longer a thing of myth and legend, and this offer on the LG UN80006LC 43-inch 4K TV – currently reduced to £399 at Currys – is close to what we expect from the best Black Friday TV deals. With HDR and a suite of apps, 43 inches makes for a perfect size of smart TV if you don't want your screen to dwarf your living room set up. Or this makes an excellent option if you quite fancy one of the best TVs under £500 for the bedroom or office. It's like Black Friday deals have come early.

But if you want something bigger, you'll be please to see that these savings aren't just on the smallest screen! Go bigger and you're looking at equally great discounts – this kind of value puts them among our best TVs under £1000.

• LG 4K HDR 43-inch Smart TV at Currys was £499 now £399

• LG 4K HDR 50-inch Smart TV at Currys was £599 now £469

• LG 4K HDR 55-inch Smart TV at Currys was £699 now £549

• LG 4K HDR 65-inch Smart TV at Currys was £849 now £699

LG's Quad Core Processor is on image duties ensuring dynamic colours for all of your 4K streaming and helpfully upscaling all HD content to gleaming 4K. There's also a dedicated game mode to ensure low-lag gaming. Although if you are looking specifically for the best screen for your new-gen console, check out our best gaming TVs regardless of whether you've snared a PS5 pre-order or an Xbox Series X pre-order.

Another stand out is LG's inclusion of both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to make sure you never even need to lift the remote in order to change the channel of adjust the volume. You can just get one of the two tech giants AIs to do it for you. What is 2020 for after all?

No less important is the selection of streaming services to make sure you can watch as much 4K content as possible. LG includes the usual suspects of apps including BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and Netflix, but also the much-coveted Apple TV+ app still not present on some TVs four times the price. Throw in the fact that this TV includes Bluetooth for easy headphone use and it's ready for any situation.

LG 4K HDR 43-inch TV | Save £100 | Now £399 at Currys

If you've been holding out on upgrading to 4K, there's never been a more affordable time to make the leap. LG's 43-inch 4K screen comes with everything you need to enjoy Ultra HD resolutions. With HDR, surround sound support and LG's excellent suite of apps, this is a an impressive bargain for less than £400. Built in Google Assistant and Alexa make for the voice-activated cherry on an already excellent cake.

