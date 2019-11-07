Lego's 3,300-piece Batmobile from Tim Burton's movie might be your best Black Friday Lego buy

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton's Batman, Lego has released an incredible collector's-edition set of the best Batmobile ever to appear on film.

Clocking in at over 3,300 pieces, and 60cm long when fully built, this thing is a genuine stunner – and it comes with a rotating display stand, so you'll get to inspect it from every angle.

The cockpit slides open to reveal a detailed recreation of the interior, and you can rotate the turbine at the front to make two machine guns pop up from the long, long bonnet.

It also comes with new minifigs of Batman, Joker and Vicki Vale, in movie-appropriate outfits, plus a display stand for them.

Lego is launching this set on Black Friday (November 29th), which feels pretty appropriate. If you order within the first week from the Lego Store online, you'll also get a free miniature replica of the model.

1989 Lego Batmobile | £219.99/$249.99

It launches November 29th, but you can add it to your wishlist now at Lego's official store online. 3,306 pieces, custom details, special minifigs, and an amazing collector's piece – forget the Black Friday deals, this is where all your money's going…View Deal

Here are more pics of the 1989 Batmobile in all its glory: