Lego Cyber Monday deal: these Lego Harry Potter deals are just magical

The latest Lego Cyber Monday deals are no trick: there's money off a big range of Lego Harry Potter sets around the web (and by 'web', we don't mean Aragog's lair).

The current Lego Harry Potter range is a really great (and clever) selection, including mid-size Hogwarts playsets that all fit together to make one big and impressive version of the castle with lots of playable rooms. Oh, and there's the colossal Hogwarts Castle set that just includes the whole castle in one mind-blowing build.

There are other great Lego Cyber Monday deals available though: there are some juicy options in the Lego Architecture range, and a few other desirable sets. Take a look below!

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall | RRP £90 | Now £60 at Argos

This is maybe one of the smartest Lego sets of all time. It's a beautiful recreation of the movie version of Hogwarts' Great Hall that's full of detail outside, and then you turn it round for an equally detailed playset interior, including the great hall, moving staircase, potions and treasure rooms, and Mirror of Erised. It comes with 10 minifigures(!), plus a basilisk and Fawkes the phoenix.View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower | RRP £84.99 | Now £74.99 at Smyths Toys

Another detailed Hogwarts set that's design to pair up with the Great Hall set above, this features a range of scenes from Goblet of Fire, including the Yule Ball, the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore's office, the prefect's bathroom, and more. It comes with eight minifigures, including students in their fancy Yule Ball attire.View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express | RRP £ 74.99 | Now £69.99 at Smyths Toys

All aboard the Hogwarts Express, complete with platform 9 3/4 area! The six minifigures can move through the station wall to get to the platform, then board the carriage, which opens to reveal the train interior. It looks great – a lovely standalone show-piece for Potter fans.View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut | RRP £49.99 | Now £39.99 at Smyths Toys

Stage a daring rescue of Buckbeak the hippogriff (or just visit Hagrid for a spot of tea) which is sweet little playset. Hagrid's hut is, of course, true to the movies, and has two rooms inside. There's also a pumpkin patch outside, with chain for Buckbeak. It comes with six minifigures, plus one posable hippogriff.View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle | Save £87 | Now 262.99 at Smyths Toys

Grab this highly detailed Lego Harry Potter collectible set that mirrors the movie version of the iconic castle. It's made from over 6,000 pieces, with towers, turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow and Hagrid´s hut and a host more features. It's made to microfigure scale (which are very tiny Lego figures), and comes with 27 of them to dot around the place. It's incredible.View Deal

Lego Architecture London Skyline | RRP £45 | Now £36 at Hamleys

Grab yourself this sweet little slice of London – it packs in mini versions of Tower Bridge, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, Trafalgar Square and the National Portrait Gallery, and the London Eye sitting behind it all.View Deal

Lego Architecture Empire State Building | RRP £90 | Now £72 at Hamleys

This 1,760-piece set is the tallest Lego Architecture set to day, standing 55cm tall when fully built – it's a real attention grabber. It looks just fantastic too – recognisable and iconic. The final touch is the recreation of 5th avenue, complete with crosswalks and taxis, around the base.View Deal

Black Friday sales around the web