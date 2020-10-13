Lego Amazon Prime Day deals are here! Save up to 45% on Lego Technic, Star Wars, Ninjago, Architecture, Frozen and MORE

Generous Lego deals are usually a big part of Amazon sales, and this year is no different, with some really juicy discounts among the best Prime Day deals. And what great discounts we have this year, slashing from 30% to 45% off on a wide range of sets.

We'll highlight some of our favourites below, and then give an even bigger run-down below those… and that still won't cover everything. To view the full range, go here:

• Save up to 45% on Lego with Prime Day at Amazon UK

• In the US? See all Lego deals at Amazon US

The options start from under £25, and stretch up to impressive beefy sets costing over £100. And the range of collections includes loads of really big hitters, including Lego Star Wars, Technic, Architecture, Ninjago, Disney Princess, Marvel, Duplo, City and the new Hidden Side augmented reality range.

If you're looking for a Lego gift to get as a gift ahead of the Christmas rush, there's a good chance you'll find something here. Here are a few we really like…

Lego Architecture Tokyo Skyline | Save 40% | Now £32.99 at Amazon

This is one of the best-looking Lego Architecture sets, with its great building designs, cherry blossoms, neon signs and Mount Fuji in the background. It has pride of place on T3's Lego shelf, in fact. The great thing about these skyline sets is how thin they are, too – they won't take over a whole shelf.

Lego Technic Mobile Crane | Save 33% | Now £56.98 at Amazon

Have you built a set with eight-wheel steering? No, probably not… but you could! This great-value set as almost 1,300 pieces, and is designed just the way a real crane works. The crane section telescopes to a whopping 30 inches when full, and you'll need the four individually controlled outriggers to keep things stable. If you like big machines, this is a very cool set. Unless you want to go even bigger…

Lego Ninjago Castle of the Forsaken Emperor | Save 34% | Now £58.99 at Amazon

We'll be honest, we don't really know enough about Ninjago to give much commentary here. The description says "Inspire kids to role-play ninja vs. Ice emperor battles", which sounds pretty damn cool. Also: "Castle features ice arch and a throne-reveal function, two towers, a stud-shooting crossbow, weapon storage with ice skates and hockey stick", which is just an incredible sentence, all things considered. Maybe we should learn about Ninjago?? Anyway a set that comes with a castle, a posable Ice Dragon and seven minifigures for this price is great value for fun, we know that much.

Save up to 45% on Lego at Amazon

There's 30% to 45% off a big range of Lego sets, including Lego Star Wars, Technic, Architecture, Ninjago, Disney Princess, Marvel, Duplo, City and the new Hidden Side augmented reality models. If you're looking for the perfect Lego present, there's a great chance you'll find it here!

