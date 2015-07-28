Leaked Nvidia GTX 950 specs hint at 1080p gaming potential

Seeking a powerful graphics card that won't break the bank? You could have one more option to choose from soon following leaked details of an upcoming Nvidia GPU.

The GeForce GTX 950, as reports are calling it, is said to go toe-to-toe with AMD's new-ish Radeon R 370 that costs around £120 - £140.

It's rumoured to launch in August with 2GB of GDDR5 memory while sporting a cut-down version of the GM206 GPU found in Nvidia's GTX 960 (pictured), which TechRadar praised for its 1080p gaming abilities.

In terms of connectivity, the 950 is said to feature Dual-Link DVI/D/DVI-I, HDMI 2.0 and a DisplayPort 1.2 connector for hooking it up to a display.

Nvidia is apparently looking to replace its GTX 750 Ti in its current line-up with the 950. This could have some truth in it as retailers in the UK have begun slashing the price of that card.

Even at full price the 750 Ti was a cost-effective option for gaming in 1080p, so if you're in the market for an affordable but capable card then picking it up on the cheap wouldn't be a bad option.

Windows 10 has been causing crashes, flickering and other problems for Nvidia users with multi-monitor setups recently after automatically installing a new graphics driver update. Now available from Windows Update (and soon from Nvidia's website), Nvidia has rolled out driver version 353.62 which resolves the issue.

Via TechSpot, Winbeta

Like this? Read: Logitech outs G310 mechanical gaming keyboard with Romer-G switches