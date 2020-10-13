Le Creuset UK dishes up plenty of Prime Day goodness with kitchenware better than half price

If you're looking for the Best Prime Day deals for Le Creuset cookware then you've come to the right place. Le Creuset produces some of the most desirable kitchenware out there but it is pricey. Deals are therefore always welcome if you're looking to start your collection or add to an existing one. You could, of course, wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday but these discounts are, basically, too good to miss. We'll tuck in to what's on offer shortly but if you are in a massive hurry to SHOP LE CREUSET, here is the simplest link of all...

The great thing about Le Creuset is that it's not just about its – admittedly gorgeous – signature cast iron casserole dish anymore. These days Le Creuset produces kitchenware of every kind, from griddle pans to tagines and cocottes through to skillets. And that's before you get on to all those accessories including oven gloves and fancy aprons. Buy them all and you'll be, well, broke. However, these Prime Day offers will get you off to a roaring start.

Le Creuset Casserole, Cast Iron, Palm £149.99. Was £260.00 | Save £110.01 at Amazon

Cast iron casserole dishes are still the main draw with Le Creuset and this one, a 5.2 litre capacity number, comes in the very tempting shade of Palm. It does all of the usual Le Creuset things, which means it's perfect for creating a raft of different meals from casseroles, obviously, through to curries, soups and more besides. You can even bake bread and cakes in it. Easy to clean, this is also dishwasher safe.

Le Creuset 31cm Oval Griddle Volcanic £87.99 | Was £110.00 | Save £22.01 at Amazon

This is a hugely practical kitchenware accessory that is made from enamelled cast iron, so you get all of the even heat distribution and retention as per Le Creuset casserole dishes. You can even use it on a variety of heat sources too, including induction. The griddle is dishwasher safe and comes with an unbeatable lifetime guarantee, which offers additional piece of mind. And that colour is classic Le Creuset.View Deal

Le Creuset Tagine, Cast Iron £129.99 | Was £ 279.00 | Save £149.01 at Amazon

Open yourself up to new cooking challenges and add a touch of the exotic to mealtimes with this cast iron tagine. It's got a robust stoneware lid, can serve up to 8-10 people and is a dream for slow cook dishes that can tenderise meat to perfection. Better yet, moisture is retained as the tagine does its thing, meaning you get succulent dishes every time. Being dishwasher safe makes it easy to clean despite that slow cook stance.View Deal

LOTS more Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset deals

• Buy the Le Creuset 31cm Oval Griddle Volcanic for £87.99. Was £110.00, save 20% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset 37cm Oval Griddle Marseille Blue for £87.99. Was £110.00, save 20% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset 20188280002422 Baker, Cast Iron for £73.49. Was £105.00, save 30% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset 21180300101441 Casserole, Cast Iron for £169.99. Was £240.00, save 29% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset 25138354260422 Tagine, Cast Iron for £129.99. Was £279.00, save 53% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset 25177264262422 LS2501-264P Casserole, Cast Iron, Palm for £149.99. Was £260.00, save 42% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset 25178332002422 Casserole, Cast Iron for £223.99. Was £320.00, save 30% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset 79209101400000 Cocotte, Stoneware for £27.49. Was £35.00, save 21% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset Set of 2 Stoneware Espresso Mugs, 100 ml Each, Volcanic for £16.99. Was £22.00, save 23% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset Signature Deep Skillet, 26cm, Ocean for £99.99. Was £145.00, save 31% at Amazon.

• Buy the Le Creuset Skillet Grill, Cast Iron, 32 cm for £99.99. Was £149.00, save 33% at Amazon.

